Apple MacBook Air M1 16GB RAM At Under Rs 70,000: Did Flipkart Fool Us?

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days is in full swing, and there are thousands of deals for buyers to take advantage of during the sale that started today and will go on till September 30. However, there is a slight disappointment among buyers who were looking to get a new M1 MacBook Air during this year’s Big Billion Days sale.

Ahead of the sale, we had reported that the Apple M1-powered MacBook Air will go on sale for an under Rs 70,000 price for the 16GB RAM variant. As people waited for Flipkart to announce the prices, they were faced with disappointment since there are no such deals on the MacBook Air with the Apple M1 chip.

Now, while we didn’t get the under Rs 70,000 deal on the MacBook Air, the MacBook Air is still available for a discounted price during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The laptop is priced at Rs 92,890 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD storage variant, against its Rs 99,900 sticker price. Further, buyers can avail a Rs 100 instant discount on the MacBook Air, bringing the price down to Rs 92,790. Apart from this, there is a Rs 1,750 discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, which will bring the price further down to Rs Rs 91,080.

But talking about the actual Flipkart ad- what happened to the Apple MacBook Air M1 16GB at under Rs 70,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale? Well, that’s an interesting story. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the MacBook Air is priced at Rs 99,890, an 11 percent discount over the variant’s Rs 1,12,900 sticker price. Also, buyers can avail the Rs 100 cashback coupon, and up to Rs 1,750 off on Axis Bank and ICICI bank payment options, which will bring the price down to an effective Rs 98,040 during the Flipkart sale.

Yes, the deal was too good to be true, indeed. Unless, you had an old MacBook to exchange!

Over and above, buyers of the M1-powered MacBook Air can avail up to Rs 23,100 off on exchange with their old laptops, which can potentially bring the laptop’s price further down to a minimum of Rs 67,980 for the 8GB RAM variant, and Rs 74,940 for the 16GB variant during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Buyers of the M1 MacBook Air also have the option of buying the Google Nest Hub at just Rs 3,999 with their new laptop.

The Apple M1-powered MacBook Air is currently priced at Rs 99,900 for the base 8GB RAM variant on Apple‘s official online store, and Rs 1,19,900 for the 16B RAM variant. The laptop was launched at a price of Rs 92,900 for the 8GB RAM variant and Rs 1,12,900 for 16GB RAM upon launch, but Apple later increased the prices.

The M1-powered MacBook Air was launched in 2020. It has a 13.3-inch Retina display with 400 nits of peak brightness. The MacBook Air M1 is powered by Apple M1 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. There is a 7-core GPU on the M1 MacBook Air, along with a 16-core Neural engine. The M1-powered MacBook Air is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of battery life.

