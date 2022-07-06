Apple MacBook Air M2 Will Be Available From July 15: Price, Specifications

Apple has announced that its all-new MacBook Air powered by the M2 chipset will be available for pre-order from July 8 and the customers will get their deliveries from July 15 onwards. The new MacBook Air gets a fresh design, new features, powerful hardware from Apple and other improvements. And all these changes have invariably jacked up the price of the Air lineup.

APPLE MACBOOK AIR M2 PRICE IN INDIA

Apple MacBook Air M2 lineup starts from Rs 1,19,900 for the base model that comes with an 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD Storage. You also have the 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD version which is priced at Rs 1,49,900. Apple is giving you the option to expand the RAM to 24GB and storage up to 2TB SSD for which you have to pay an additional Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000 respectively.

Advertisement

Also Read: Intel Flexes Muscles With New 12th Gen Core Processors For Laptops, PC and More

Apple MACBOOK AIR M2 SPECIFICATIONS

The new MacBook Air with M2 chip features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life, and MagSafe charging.

MacBook Air supports fast charging for up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes with an optional 67W USB-C power adapter, according to the company. The new MacBook Air also features two Thunderbolt ports for connecting a variety of accessories and a 3.5 mm audio jack with support for high-impedance headphones.

Also Read: Apple’s New M2 MacBook Is Actually Slower Than M1 MacBook: Report

Besides this, he Magic Keyboard features a full-height function row with Touch ID, and a spacious, industry-leading Force Touch trackpad. MacBook Air includes a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with a larger image sensor and comes with a four-speaker sound system.

Advertisement

It goes without saying that the M2 chip will make a huge difference in performance but in case, but if you feel that the M1 chip is enough for you then the good news is that Apple will continue to sell the M1 version.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.