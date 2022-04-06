Apple MacBook Air With M2 Chipset And Notch Design Likely To Come In 2022

Apple is going to have a busy end to the year and we’re not just talking about the new iPhones here. As per a new report, the company is going to introduce an affordable MacBook Air variant which will be powered by the new M2 chipset. More importantly, the MacBook could borrow its design from the new MacBook Pros, with a notch featuring on the display at the top.

The notch design didn’t impress a lot of people on the MacBook Pro, but that is unlikely to be a problem for Apple, as it continues to include the notch on more MacBooks in the future.

The report says the new MacBook Air could be announced around September this year, which is close to the launch timeline of iPhones for the company.

The affordable nature of the MacBook Air is a new development, as the company has moved most of its MacBooks to a higher price range since 2021. And it is even more surprising that the so-called budget MacBook Air could get the new M2 series silicone. So, it is possible the MacBook Air in this lineup could use an underpowered chipset.

The other cost-cutting measures expected are basic Retina display with no mini-LED and ProMotion technology. The notch on the display will not support Face ID for unlocking the device. Apple is clearly setting up the bases to keep the consumer expectations in check with this product, and that is always helpful.

Apple has confirmed the WWDC 2022 dates for this year, with the main keynote set for June 6 and the developer sessions going up to June 10. The event is likely to be the base where the new iOS, watchOS, iPadOS and macOS software versions are detailed for later this year.

