Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch With M2 Chip Launched: Prices, Specifications, And All That's New

Apple last night launched the new 13-inch MacBook Pro alongside the new 2022 MacBook Air. Both the laptops are powered by a new Apple M2 chip. With the launch, Apple has discontinued the M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro Price And Availability

The new M2-powered MacBook Pro has been priced at Rs 1,29,900 onwards in India for the 256GB storage variant with 8GB of unified memory. There is also a 51GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 1,49,900 in India. The MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM is priced at Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB storage variant, and Rs 1,69,900 for the 512GB storage variant. Users can also opt for 24GB of unified memory (RAM), which costs Rs 1,69,900 for 256GB storage, Rs 1,89,900 for 512GB storage, Rs 2,09,900 for 1TB of SSD storage, and Rs 2,49,900 for the top-spec 24GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage. For students, the MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 chip is priced at Rs 1,19,900 onwards. The new MacBook Pro will be available for purchase starting next month.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Air With M2 Chip Launched: Notch Display, MagSafe Charging Port And All That’s New

MacBook Pro Specifications

In terms of specifications, the MacBook Pro comes with a 13.3-inch Retina Display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness and 25 percent more colour than sRGB. The laptop is powered by Apple’s latest M2 chip that offers 1.4 times faster performance than the M1 MacBook Pro, and offers up to 20 hours of battery life. The M2 chip in the MacBook Pro has an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU.

The laptop also comes with a FaceTime HD camera and comes with three mics for studio quality audio. The 13-inch MacBook Pro keeps the touch bar and comes with a touch ID-enabled power button. The design remains the same as the previous M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro.

In terms of connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 6 with up to 1.2Gbps throughput, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Thunderbolt ports for data transfer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.