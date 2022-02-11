Apple MacBook Users Get New Update to Fix Battery Drain Issue

Apple has rolled out a new update for MacBook users which seems to be fixing a battery drain issue faced by MacBooks running on Intel processors. Even after launching MacBooks with its M1 silicone, Apple continues to support older models, and this update is a definite relief for them.

Over the past few days, MacBook users with the Intel model have complained about overnight battery drain when they put the machine to sleep. In fact, some people saw the battery completely discharge to 0 percent by morning. Many users felt the issue was because of Bluetooth, and the new update from Apple certainly confirms those doubts.

Bluetooth is generally an effective tool but any issue with the feature can become as damaging as the one reported by Intel-based MacBook users this week. Thankfully, Apple has been quick to spot the concern and the new version MacOS 12.2.1 is giving them the fix for it.

MacBook users can head over to System Preferences - Software Update to get the new MacOS update. Refresh the screen once to see the new update with the changelog provided by Apple. Click on Install Now after which your system will reboot and hopefully the issue gets fixed.

Intel-based MacBooks now belong to the older collection for Apple. The company has introduced a slew of M1-based chipset which is running on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and even the iPad Pro now.

But it’s not just the MacBook users who got software love from Apple on Thursday. The company also offered software updates for iOS, iPadOS and watchOS platforms, running on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, respectively.

The most important of the three comes to iPhone users, who have been urged to install the iOS 15.3.1 version which as per Apple security page fixes a security flaw.

