Apple macOS Users Need To Update Google Chrome Browser Right Away

Google Chrome web browser is getting a new update and macOS users need to install it right away. Google has issued its third Chrome update in the past week, as a zero-day vulnerability poses security concerns for millions. The new update promises to fix the zero-day vulnerability with the new patch.

Google released the update a few days back, which takes the browser to version 100.0.4898.127 on macOS, Windows as well as Linux machines. Google is rolling out the update in the coming days and wants everyone to manually force install it right away.

The new Chrome update includes fixing multiple security issues, which includes a vulnerability called ‘type confusion.’ The security vulnerability was first reported on April 13, keeping the engineers at Google Chrome busy since then.

Google considers this zero-day vulnerability highly sensitive and risky, which is why you’ve had three updates in just a week, which is quite unprecedented in most cases. The issue is big enough to crash the browser and allow attackers to access the arbitrary code for their devious purposes.

MacOS users can manually check for the Chrome update by heading to the Google Chrome app on their Macs, and clicking on About Google Chrome, to see if the new version is available for your system. After installing the update, Chrome will ask you to relaunch the web browser for the changes to reflect at the back end.

Chrome issues security updates to fix such vulnerabilities, especially when millions across the globe rely on its web browser for all purposes. Chrome is the market leader in its segment, which also has the Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari and Firefox browsers among others. Google released the Chrome version 100 a few days back, taking it way past other browsers in terms of the generational leap.

Take the new security update for Chrome, to keep your macOS system secure.

