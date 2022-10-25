Apple macOS Ventura And iPadOS 16 With Stage Manager Now Available: All Details

Apple has finally released the iPadOS 16 and the macOS Ventura versions for iPad and Mac users, respectively on Monday. The biggest highlight of the iPadOS 16 version is the new Stage Manager feature, which only works for those with the M-series powered iPad Air or the iPad Pros. macOS Ventura comes to a host of MacBook models, and it is not limited to the M-powered versions.

iPadOS 16 Version Features

The iPadOS 16 version gets a download size of 2.68GB, and as you would expect, the new version comes with a host of features, some interesting improvements and focus on multitasking. Which brings us to the first main feature, Stage Manager. Apple has struggled with this feature for quite some time now, and after multiple attempts it seems the company is ready to give it a public release. Apple has limited its compatibility with iPads that get the M1 or the M2 chipset, which means the regular iPad, the 10th gen iPad and the iPad Air 2020 miss out.

Apple has pointed out that for Stage Manager to work effectively, it wants iPads to have a minimum of 8GB RAM, which the M1-powered variants offer. Having said that, there is still a lot of new things that await the older iPad models. iPadOS 16 brings the option to edit messages on iMessage, and offers new collaborative tools.

The Mail app gets new tools as well, and you also have the new iCloud Shared Photo Library. The other important feature is the ability to use your accounts on Safari without saving the password. The passkey uses Touch ID or Face ID to authorise an action. Weather app also comes to iPad and some Pro features catering to the high-end iPad Pros.

macOS Ventura Features

Now you don’t need to rely on the lower quality HD camera of your MacBook. This new macOS version debuts the Continuity Camera. Whenever a Mac detects an iPhone nearby it will automatically use the camera on the iPhone, with the likes of ultra-wide camera now activated for your video calls.

It also gets the Handsoff feature on FaceTime, which allows Mac users to transfer their call from one Apple device to another. Spotlight has been revamped to help users find images on the web, or their photo library. The focus of the tool is to enable smarter search on the Mac.

