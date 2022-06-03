Apple Made More Money From Gaming Than Giants Like Nintendo And Microsoft

Apple is a technology behemoth and we already knew that, but did you know that the company managed to earn more in revenue from gaming than hard-core brands like Nintendo? That’s right. According to a new report, Apple earned the third-highest revenue among the so-called gaming giants, just behind China’s Tencent and Sony from Japan.

It is hardly surprising to see Tencent leading the charts, with a revenue of over $32 billion in 2021. The company has popular gaming titles like the League of Legends and PUBG Mobile in the market, which offers in-app purchases for different items. Sony ranks second on the list with $18.2 billion made in revenue during the same period.

But the surprising bit is that Apple is ahead of names like Microsoft and even Nintendo that have hard-core gaming products like the Xbox console and the Switch portable gaming console, respectively. The iPhone maker picked up $15.3 billion from the gaming segment.

Apple has the Arcade platform on iPhone and iPad but nothing beyond that. It seems most of the company’s earnings in gaming comes via third-party apps that are supposed to pay a 15 per cent commission. No wonder, companies are filing lawsuits to stop Apple and Google from charging high fees for hosting their apps and making payments through them as well.

Microsoft and Nintendo falling in revenue could also be attributed to the supply chain issues faced because of the chip shortage in the industry. But the limited popularity of Xbox compared to the PlayStation works against the company. The report notes that Microsoft earned $12.9 billion, while Nintendo was way below the list with a revenue of $8.1 billion last year.

These figures are for 2021, but with the industry picking up steam this year, expect the revenue for other companies to increase as the demand and supply ratio becomes manageable for the industry.

