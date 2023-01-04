Apple MagSafe-Like Charging Could Soon Work On Android Phones: Here’s How

Wireless charging is getting a new industry standard this week which could finally bring Apple MagSafe-like charging support for Android smartphones. The new standard for wireless charging is called Qi2 which sounds like the next-gen version of the Qi wireless charging standard.

MagSafe has been a useful option for iPhone users in the last few years, while Android folks have relied on myriad wireless chargers that are useful but not fast enough to become the go-to choice.

The Qi2 charging standard not only wants to bring more options for all smartphone users but also helps with increased wireless charging speed, which continues to be on the slower side. Soon you could have MagSafe battery packs to wirelessly charge Android phones, and also provide new products that can help sustain your phone’s battery life in a safe manner.

Qi2 charging brings Magnetic Power Profile which is going to make it possible for manufacturers to develop magnetic-laced wireless chargers that use a specific point on the phone to charge.

The magnetic lock is the gamer changer that the wireless segment has been crying out for, especially for those with an Android phone.

Wireless charging has been limited to speeds of 30-50W, while the likes of Apple and Google have been conservative in their approach with wireless charging speeds of around 10W. This is mostly because of their health and safety concerns, which is something the Qi2 charging standard would help improve and deliver a solution that works for everyone. We should start seeing Qi2 charging standards on devices in the near future, and we are excited to see how manufacturers develop the tech to make it work.

Qi has brought a unified standard for wireless charging which has been adopted by flagship brands, and now we are hopeful that Qi2 will broaden its reach and give more people the chance to experience the technology.

