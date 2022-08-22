Apple May Announce 7 Products During Rumoured September 7 iPhone Launch Event: Report

The Apple iPhone 14 series launch is next month, and like every year, the whole world is excited about what Apple has in store for its users. Recently, it was reported that Apple may launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7 and now, there is a report that Apple may launch seven products during the iPhone 14 launch event.

The report comes from noted tipster Evan Blass, who has also (rather surprisingly) claimed that Apple may after all launch a ‘Mini’ iPhone 14 model, despite almost every other rumour and report saying otherwise. According to his recent tip, Apple will launch the Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Mini, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is the same lineup as the iPhone 13 series. Apart from this, the Cupertino-based giant is also said to launch the 10th gen iPad 10.2, two iPad Pro models (11-inch and 12.9-inch) with the M2 chip.

Now, while the seven products listed by Blass have been rumoured to be coming soon, the new iPad Pro models have been rumoured to launch about a month later. The list shared by Blass also doesn’t mention the iPhone 14 Max, which is said to be a new addition in the lineup, and didn’t also mention the new Apple Watch models, which are always launched alongside new iPhones. Apple is expected to launch three new Apple Watch models this year - the Apple Watch Series 8, a new Watch SE, and an Apple Watch Pro model.

It was recently reported that Apple may launch the iPhone 14 series earlier than expected on September 7. Before that, a report had said that Apple may launch the new iPad Pro models at another event in October, a month after the iPhone 14 series launch. Apple iPhone 14 will be unveiled on September 7, and will go on sale starting September 16, according to the latest report around the launch date.

