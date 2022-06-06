Apple May Be Working On A Search Engine To Take On Google

Cupertino-based giant Apple is said to be working on its own search engine, in a new bid to compete with its largest competitor Google, a report has said.

According to a report citing tech blogger named Robert Scoble, Apple is expected to announce the new search engine during next year’s Wordlwide Developer Conference (WWDC 2023). The blogger has predicted that Apple will launch its search engine which will take on Google. Scoble, in a series of tweets, said that the Apple search engine will become functional by January 2023 at the earliest. In a TechRadar report, Scoble said that he has got the information based on conversations with sources and partly on deduction.

In the report, Scoble also says that the WWDC 2022 that starts tonight, will be “the most expensive product launch of all time." He said that Apple may announce the search engine in January next year. Now, while an Apple search engine is something that we have not heard of as such in the past. Given Google’s penetration, it will be tough for any company to reach that level, at least in the near future. However, given that Apple’s products are one of the most common in the world, the company can easily get millions of users by just making its new search engine default on all products like iPhones and MacBooks.

Apple is all set to kick off its keynote WWDC 2022 starting today. The company is expected to launch iOS 16, iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9, macOS 13, and more software-based products. Apple is also rumoured to launch realityOS, the company’s software for the much anticipated mixed reality headset.

A report has said that Apple may also launch the new Apple M2 chipset during tonight’s keynote, and introduce the next-generation MacBook Air, along with a new Mac Mini model. Both the 2022 MacBook Air and Mac Mini are said to be powered by the Apple M2 chip, which has been in the news since some time.

