Apple May Bring USB Type-C Port On iPhone With iPhone 15 Models: Report

The European Union earlier this week passed a breakthrough law that requires smartphone manufacturers to keep a common charging port on all mobile phones being sold in Europe, a change that will mostly affect iPhone maker Apple.

Apple has stuck to its Lightning port on iPhone throughout, despite calls from users and experts to put a USB type-C port on the iPhone. However, the new EU rule seems to be the thing that will force Apple to use a different type of charging port for its iPhones. Now, while this might be something that people may consider a shock to the company, but that is not the case. According to a tipster who goes by the name @LeaksApplePro, the iPhone 15 series will be the first iPhones to come with a USB type-C port, but only for the Pro models. Now, this is not the first time we have heard about Apple working to put a USB type-C port on the iPhone.

ALSO READ: EU Passes Breakthrough Law For Single Charging Port Across Brands And Products: What It Means

Advertisement

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said earlier this year that Apple iPhone 15 series will be the first time Apple will put a USB type-C port on the iPhone, either in all or some models. This is in-line with the new reports suggesting that the new European rule will make Apple switch to a type-C port. While the connection of Apple putting a USB type-C port on the iPhone due to the new EU rule seems like an obvious deduction, there have been reports of a type-C Apple iPhone long before the EU rules existed.

Currently, Apple is said to bring the type-C port only on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, but with the new EU rules kicking in in 2024, the company may have to give a type-C port on all models after the iPhone 15 series.

ALSO READ: M1 MacBook Users Could Face This New Security Risk: What We Know So Far

Putting a USB type-C port on all iPhones will be a revenue blow for the Cupertino-based giant, since the lightning cables and accessories related to the port make up a substantial chunk of the company’s yearly revenues. It is not known if Apple plans to replace the lightning port on other accessories like AirPods with a USB type-C port.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.