Apple May Finally Bring Periscope Lens To iPhones But Only For This Model

Apple has been widely expected to offer the periscope lens on one of its upcoming iPhone models but we are yet to see that materialise. And according to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning an unsurprising approach for the new camera technology on iPhones.

Kuo in this post, claims that Apple will bring the periscope lens to the iPhones but only with the iPhone 15 series, so for those who are hoping that the iPhone 14 lineup gets the camera tech, Apple wants you to wait a little longer.

Kuo also suggests that Apple will offer the periscope lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max version, which means people will have to shell out the top buck to use the technology on an iPhone. According to the analyst, Apple will use a 1/3″ sensor for a 12-megapixel resolution camera, offering an f/2.8 aperture, along with sensor-shift stabilisation, and up to 6x of optical zoom.

Going by Apple’s recent strategy, we are hardly surprised to hear that the periscope lenses will be exclusive to the Pro Max version.

Periscope lens has been adopted by Android smartphone brands like Oppo, Vivo and a few more already. But even then, one would have to agree that the prices of these lenses are yet to come down, so brands are forced to include them in the high-end models only. So, Apple might have a strong case for its decision as claimed by Kuo.

This won’t be the first time when the top-end iPhone model has extra features to offer that others in the lineup do not get. One would have assumed that Apple will consider both the Pro and Pro Max on the same pedestal, but Kuo is hinting otherwise.

After all, reports suggest that Apple will only offer the new A16 Bionic chipset on the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max versions this year, retaining the A15 Bionic for the regular iPhone 14 and the 14 Max models. We are just a few months away from getting our first look at the new iPhones, which hopefully come with a new set of cameras.

