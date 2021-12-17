Apple May Have ‘Bad News’ For Qualcomm, Intel And Other Chip Makers

Cupertino-based giant Apple is hiring engineers for a new office in Southern California, in order to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom and Skyworks Solutions. According to reports, Apple is looking for a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom and Skyworks have offices.

Job listings found by Bloomberg show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. The report hints that it is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting tech giants target hotbeds to attract employees who might not want to work at the company’s Silicon Valley offices.

“Apple’s growing wireless silicon development team is developing the next generation of wireless silicon!" a job listing was quoted in the report as saying. Another one says that “employees will be at the centre of a wireless SoC design group with a critical impact on getting Apple’s state-of-the-art wireless connectivity solutions into hundreds of millions of products."

This approach is also said to further help Apple fulfill its goal of making more of its own smartphone components.

The Bloomberg report said that Apple’s hiring plans can be bad news for existing suppliers. Apple is already going for its own in-house chip designs in making its products perform better. With this, Intel, one of the largest chipmakers, lost its presence on Apple products.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment on the development, and Broadcom and Skyworks representatives also didn’t respond to requests for comment.

