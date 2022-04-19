Apple May Kill The iPhone 11 Soon After The Launch Of iPhone 14

Apple will later this year launch the iPhone 14 series that will succeed the iPhone 13 series that was launched in September last year. With the launch of the iPhone 14 series, it is likely that Apple may discontinue the iPhone 11, a smartphone that has proved to be quite popular for Apple since its launch in 2019. According to a report in a website named iDropNews, Apple will discontinue the iPhone 11 with the launch of the iPhone 14 series later this year. Reports have also suggested that this could be due to the company’s iPhone 11 still eating up sales for its latest iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 as people are going for the bigger screen.

The iPhone 11 was the highest-selling smartphone in the world in 2020. Now, while the iPhone 11 is more than two years older than the iPhone SE 2022, it is reportedly bringing in more sales due to its dual cameras and a larger screen. The report also said that the iPhone 12 series may also see a further drop in price after the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Apple discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro models after the launch of the iPhone 13 series, but the smartphones are still available for purchase on e-commerce platforms and other retailers.

The iPhone 11 was launched in 2019 alongside the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD displaly with a notch. It is powered by an Apple A13 Bionic chipset and has a dual rear camera setup that includes two 12-megapixel shooters.

The iPhone 11 is currently up for sale on Apple's official website at Rs 49,900 onwards. Buyers of the iPhone 11 can further bring the price down via exchange and bank offers available on other platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

