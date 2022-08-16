Apple May Launch A Low-Cost iPad And M2-Powered iPad Pro In October After iPhone 14 Launch: Report

Apple is said to launch the Apple iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch Series 8, and more sometime around next month. The Apple iPhone is unsurprisingly one of the most highly anticipated launches of the year, and now a report has said that Apple may launch more products soon after the iPhone 14 launch.

According to a recent report in a Korean blog citing sources (via MacRumours), Apple may launch a new low-cost iPad and the M2-powered iPad Pro in October. The report suggests that a new low-cost iPad will be lauched with a “significant redesign with flat edges and a larger display," will launch alongside a new iPad Pro in October, which is about a month after the iPhone 14 launch. The new “low-cost" iPad is said to come with an Apple A14 Bionic chip, a larger display, and a USB type-C port.

The last iPad Pro with M1 chip was launched in April 2021, and the Cupertino-based giant is said to bring the M2-powered iPad Pro in October now. The iPad Pro 2022 will also be a good device for Apple’s new Stage Manager feature on iPadOS 16. If the launch is indeed in October, it will come in-line with iPadOS 16 launch. Rumours have also suggested that the next iPad Pro may come with MagSafe charging and Apple may bring a new 14-inch variant.

Last week it was reported that Apple has started the production of the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 and the company is expected to hold two events this fall, with the latter being focused on iPad and Mac.

Apple will launch the iPhone 14 next month. The iPhone 14 lineup is said to include the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to come with a new design, which will do away with the notch in favour of a hole-punch arrangement.

