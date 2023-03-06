Apple May Launch A New 15-inch MacBook Air With M3 Chip This Summer: Know More

The US-headquartered tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to bring new MacBook Air in two different sizes. According to a new report, the brand may launch an updated 13-inch MacBook Air and a larger 15-inch MacBook Air with the new M3 chip between late spring and summer this year.

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it is “plausible" that at least the next 13-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with the as-yet-unannounced M3 chip, which will reportedly be manufactured based on TSMC’s latest 3nm process for improved performance. The current 13-inch model was released in July 2022 and is powered by the M2 chip, which is based on a 5nm process.

Gurman did not reveal if the 15-inch MacBook Air will also be equipped with the M3 chip. He said a 15-inch model with an M2 chip “may still excite consumers," but would “quickly become outdated" given the M3 chip is on the horizon, MacRumors reported.

Last month, Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes also claimed the 15-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with the M2 chip. Also, display industry analyst Ross Young, who has a solid track record with display-related rumors, recently revealed that Apple’s supply chain started production of display panels for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air in February.

In related news, The Cupertino-based tech giant is also planning to launch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus new Yellow colour. The brand last offered a Yellow color option for the iPhone 11 in 2019 and the iPhone XR in 2018. It’s unclear if Apple is planning a new color for the iPhone 14 Pro models, but Yellow might be similar to the current Gold option for those devices.

According to a Weibo post shared by the Japanese blog Mac Otakara and MacRumors reported that Apple’s PR team is planning a product briefing next week.

