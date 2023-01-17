Apple May Launch New M2-series MacBook Pro Models Today: What To Expect

Apple MacBook 2023 Launch: In good news for Apple fans around the globe, the US-headquartered tech giant is set to make an announcement on Tuesday (Today). The company may launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max processors.

The announcement could be one of several products expected in the near future, including updated MacBook Pros and Mac mini models, according to MacRumors. As per the report, the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro variants are expected to come with the same design as the models announced in October 2021.

A key new feature of the next MacBook Pro models is expected to be M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for faster performance. The report claimed that an updated ‌Mac mini‌ may also arrive today with the new ‌M2‌ chips, however, it will feature the same design as the current model.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said those chips will offer only ‘marginal’ performance improvements over the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the current models. The new Apple devices are expected to be equipped with very high-bandwidth, high-speed RAM, but details are unclear.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had mentioned last year that the new VR headset is likely to be announced this month, but earlier this month he claimed that the mass shipment of the headsets would be delayed until the end of quarter 2 (Q2) or quarter 3 (Q3) this year.

According to Kuo, the reason for the delay is that the development of the headsets was behind schedule “due to issues with mechanical component drop testing and the availability of software development tools." Moreover, the M2 Pro and M2 Max versions of the MacBook Pro were expected for sometime in 2022, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently pushed those predictions late into 2023, the report said.

