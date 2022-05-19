Apple May Launch Three New Apple Watch Models With iPhone 14 In September: Report

Apple is expected to launch the next generation iPhone 14 in September this year. The company was recently tipped to host the iPhone 14 launch event on September 13, according to a recent rumour. Now, it is being reported that Apple may launch three new smartwatches alongside the Apple iPhone 14 series, a report in PhoneArena has suggested.

Rumours have earlier said that Apple will have four iPhone 14 models - the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the upcoming lineup. Now, the company is rumoured to bring three Apple Watch models during its September launch event, according to the latest report.

Apple’s flat-edged Apple Watch, which was rumoured to come as the Apple Watch Series 7 last year, is also reported to come as the Apple Watch 8 with the new iPhone 12-like flat design. Apart from the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple is also expected to launch a new Apple Watch SE variant, and a new Extreme Edition Apple Watch, the PhoneArena report has hinted.

Apart from the Apple Watch and iPhone, Apple is also expected to launch the second-generation AirPods Pro this year. the AirPods Pro 2, as they are being referred to, may come with several premium features like Active Noise Cancellation, Lossless Audio support, Spatial Audio, and more. AirPods Pro 2 are also expected to come with a new chip for TWS earbuds from Apple.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to be the first iPhone models that will drop the rather popular notch on the Apple iPhones. According to rumours and leaks, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to come with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout that will house the front cameras and sensors that are there in the iPhone notch.

