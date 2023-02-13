Apple May Not Launch New iMac Until Late 2023: Report

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly not planning to launch a new 24-inch iMac until late 2023. The 24-inch iMac was launched by the company in May 2021, but it has yet to receive any major updates to its specification

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will skip updating the iMac with the M2 chip and instead wait to release a model with the M3 chip, which has yet to be announced.

“I haven’t seen anything to indicate there will be a new iMac until the M3 chip generation, which won’t arrive until the tail end of this year at the earliest or next year. “So if you want to stick with the iMac, you’ll just have to sit tight," wrote Gurman in his newsletter.

Apple’s M3 chip is expected to be manufactured based on TSMC’s latest 3nm process, providing additional performance and power efficiency improvements, MacRumors reported. As per the report, the M3 chip is also expected to be used in a new MacBook Air rumored to launch by the second half of 2023, and potentially in future versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini. By comparison, the M2 chip is built on TSMC’s second-generation 5nm process.

In related news, Apple has also delayed its 27-inch external display with mini-LED backlighting, which was expected to launch in the first quarter of this year. The display is expected to support ProMotion, allowing for up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Industry analyst Ross Young has not seen any signs that the display is entering mass production, which indicates that the launch is not about to happen. It appears that the launch date of the display has been postponed a number of times, MacRumors reported. He first anticipated the display to launch around June 2022, then in October 2022, and most recently in the first quarter of 2023.

