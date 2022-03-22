Apple Music, App Store And More Apple Services Back Up And Running After Widespread Outage

Several of Apple’s services including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple App Store, and more were down last night in some parts of the world. The outage was reported on Monday night, with Apple’s own service uptime dashboard showing outage on several services that include Find My, iCloud, Apple Maps, and more. Now, all the Apple services seem to be up and running, and Apple’s service uptime dashboard also shows all services in green, with those that were down last night marked “Resolved Outage." The list was last updated today at 8:52AM IST, right before publishing this artice.

The issue with Apple services appeared to be cascading, with different services facing outage at different times. People took to social media to report the outage, and outage tracker Downdetector also shows a spike in outage reports on Apple App Store, Apple TV+, Apple Maps, and Apple HomeKit. The outage tracker shows a spike in outage reports at around 11PM IST on Monday, March 21. Apple’s service uptime dashboard, however, did not show HomeKit outage. For iCloud, the Apple website showed that users were having trouble with Account and Sign In, but the backup was running fine. Reports also suggest that iOS Device Activation also became unavailable but was later marked resolved.

Apple has not said what issue caused the widespread outage across multiple services. The company reportedly told its staff that the outage stemmed from domain name system or DNS. This occurs when a server fails to connect to an internet protocol address and is often caused by human error.

While outages are common, with Apple it is a rare case. On Monday, Amazon Web Services, Google, and some wireless carriers in the United States also reported outage during the night.

