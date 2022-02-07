Apple Music Free Trial Period Reduced To Just 1 Month

Apple is quietly reducing the duration of Apple Music free trial period in multiple countries. The company has not made any official announcement regarding this change, but multiple reports confirm the new change for Apple Music users in countries like the US, Canada, Australia, and even the U.K among others. As per reports, anybody signing up for Apple Music now gets just one month free trial from the company. Earlier, users got a three months free trial for using the platform. The new free trial offering starts from this week onwards.

Nobody is sure about the reason behind this change, but as things stand if you are in any one of the aforementioned countries, and want to start using Apple Music, the trial period usage has changed. And if that makes a difference in your decision making, you have other music streaming platforms like Spotify, Tidal and Amazon Prime Music to consider, who offer longer free trial periods to users in these countries.

However, the new trial offering is not applicable on users who buy new Apple products like the AirPods, HomePod Mini or any Beats device. For them, Apple continues to give six months of free Apple Music subscription.

Interestingly, the free trial period change does not talk about India, where Apple offers the cheapest Apple Music plans across the world. So, while the trial period has reduced for users in the US and other countries, they still have to pay a minimum of $14.99 per month to avail the services from Apple. You can stream music in Hi-Fi quality thanks to the company’s decision to optimise the music quality available on its platform. While Spotify is yet to introduce its version of Hi-Fi music which was first confirmed more than a year back.

