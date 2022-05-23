Apple Music Student Plan Gets Costlier In India And Other Countries: Here’s What You Pay Now

Apple Music student plan is now costlier in many countries, including India. The price hike has been done silently, and most markets are seeing an increase of up to 20 per cent on the existing rates. Apple Music has different offerings for users, but the student plan is the cheapest of the lot. For students in India, the Apple Music plan is now available for Rs 59 per month, which is a Rs 10 increase from earlier.

Apple has made the price changes on the official website as well as the Apple Music app for users. Reports suggest the company is informing students signed for the Apple Music plan about the price change via email this week.

Advertisement

Also Read: Google Pixel Watch RAM, Storage And Other Details Revealed: All You Need To Know

In addition to India, Apple Music Student plan prices have been increased in countries like Israel, Kenya, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore and a few more. As we said, Apple has not given any reason for the price hike of Student plans, but it is possible that the company wants to make more from some of its cheapest offerings in the market.

RELATED NEWS Apple Music Student Plan to Provide Apple TV+ Subscription At No Extra Cost

For instance, getting the regular Apple Music plan costs Rs 99 per month in India, and you have the option of taking the family plan that comes for Rs 149 per month.

But with the student plan, Apple Music is available for just Rs 49 per month, which after this week becomes Rs 59. In order to get the Apple Music Student plan, you need to verify that you’re a student by sharing your student ID or email address that can attest to your credentials as a student. With this plan, you get lossless audio support,

Also Read: Attention SBI Customers, This Scam Message Will Steal Your Money And Personal Data

Advertisement

Apple Music competes with other music streaming brands like Spotify, Amazon Prime Music and Gaana in the country. It has been predominantly used by iPhone users, even though you have an Android app available for the service.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.