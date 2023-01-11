Apple Partners With Sunny Opotech for $300 Million Camera Module Factory in India

Sunny Opotech, a subsidiary of China-based Sunny Optical Technology, has reached an agreement with Apple to construct a $300 million facility in India.

As per a report by Businessline, Welly Liu, President of Sunny Opotech India, the project will be implemented in stages until 2026, with the location of the facility yet to be determined, but a decision will be made in the near future. “It will cater to both mobile phones and laptops and computers of Apple."

Supply Opotech’s deal with Apple is expected to increase revenues from India to $3-4 billion, and it must be noted that the company already produces camera modules for Android phone OEMs at its Tirupati facility in partnership with Celkon (Seven Hills).

Welly Liu told Businessline that camera modules made for Apple are of ‘high value,’ and the upcoming collaboration, with new investment at its disposal, will help “the overall strategy to increase the revenues of the camera module business unit (BU) to $10 billion by 2026 from the present $3.5 billion."

Sunny Opotech will begin manufacturing exclusively for Apple in 2024, following initial product testing in China. They expect mass production in China in 2024, with further quality testing in India.

