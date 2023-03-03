Home » News » Tech » Apple Phones To Be Built In New 300 Acre Factory In Karnataka, CM Says It Will Create 1 Lakh Jobs

Apple Phones To Be Built In New 300 Acre Factory In Karnataka, CM Says It Will Create 1 Lakh Jobs

Apple phones would be built in a new 300acre factory in Karnataka creating about one lakh jobs, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 14:17 IST

Bengaluru, India

Foxconn has faced issues with production in China.
Foxconn has faced issues with production in China.

Bengaluru: Apple phones would be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka creating about one lakh jobs, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Apple phones to be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka, tweeted Chandrasekhar.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Bommai said: “Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka."

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 03, 2023, 14:17 IST
last updated: March 03, 2023, 14:17 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+31PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week