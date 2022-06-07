Apple Plays ‘Reverse Uno’, Price Of 2020 MacBook Air M1 Increased After Launch of New MacBook Air M2

NEW DELHI: If you were eagerly waiting for the launch of the new M2-powered MacBook Air at WWDC 2022 so that you could buy the older M1 chip-powered MacBook Air for a cheaper price tag then you may be disappointed. Apple has quietly increased the price of the MacBook Air with M1 chip that was launched in November 2020 after the launch of the new MacBook Air with M2 chip.

The M1 chip-based MacBook Air was launched at a starting price of Rs 92,900 for the model with 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, and 256GB SSD storage. Now, the same model costs Rs 99,900. Note that this is the official price by Apple. In India, e-tailers like Flipkart, Amazon and others are still offering discounts on the 2020 MacBook Air model with M1 chip and with cashback offers you can manage to buy it for around Rs 80,000.

Apple MacBook Air M1 vs MacBook Air M2 pricing in India

2020 MacBook Air M1 official price starts at Rs 99,900 (Launch price: Rs 92,900). The New MacBook Air M2 official price starts at Rs 1,19,900.

Like always, Apple has not revealed any reason for the price hike but truth be told the global chip shortage and a fluctuating US dollar may have played a role in the price hike. Not to forget, there’s another aspect. For most laptop buyers in India, a MacBook Air with an M1 chip is more than enough to take care of their performance needs. Also, not everyone may be happy about the new M2-powered MacBook Air that comes with a notch display and a new MagSafe charging port.

Talking about the pricing, the Apple MacBook Air with M2 starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the base model that comes with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD Storage. On the other hand, you can get the 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD version at Rs 1,49,900. There’s the option to expand the RAM to 24GB and storage to 2TB SSD for Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000 extra respectively.

