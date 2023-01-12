Apple Releases iOS 16.3 Public Beta 2 Update: What's New, How To Install

Apple iOS 16.3 Beta 2: Apple has released the second beta update of the upcoming iOS 16.3 to developers for testing purposes. The software update includes support for physical Security Keys for adding an additional layer of protection to an Apple ID.

With this feature, Security Keys will replace the two-factor authentication codes sent to Apple devices when logging into an Apple ID. The update also includes a more streamlined process for transferring a song to a HomePod from an iPhone and vice versa. The Cupertino-based is expected to release the stable build by February 2023, MacRumors reported.

According to the company, public beta testers who have signed up for Apple’s free beta testing programme can download the ‌iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 beta updates. Please note that beta versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS are available to members of the Apple Developer Program. Members can develop apps that take advantage of the latest features of Apple platforms and test existing apps for compatibility.

How to install iOS and iPadOS beta software

- Click Sign Up on the Apple Beta page and register with your Apple ID.

- Log in to the Beta Software Program.

- Download the configuration profile from the download page.

- Connect your device to a power cord and connect to Wi-Fi.

- Tap Settings > General > Software Update.

- Tap “Download and Install".

- To update now, tap Install.

- If prompted, enter your passcode.

In related news, Apple recently released 5G support for Jio and Airtel with iOS 16.2 so that iPhone users in India can connect to the new fifth-generation network. The iOS 16.2 also added a series of new features to enhance privacy, experience and user interface in supported iPhones.

The latest iOS update introduced Freeform- a digital whiteboarding app, Apple Music Sing, support for Emergency SOS via satellite, lock screen improvements and more.

