Apple Rolls Out Pregnant Man Emoji For iPhone Users, People Are Not Liking It

Remember the pregnant man emoji that Apple was testing with the iOS users? It has now rolled out for all iPhone users via the new iOS 15.4 update. Apple generally keeps itself away from controversy, but having a man with a pregnancy-like bump made it an easy target for the trolls. Apple has added 35 emojis in total, including the pregnant man emoji.

Some people were left wondering if this was a pregnant man emoji or a man with a big belly.

The emoji was part of the iOS beta version a few months back, and the public release suggests Apple sees no qualms in offering this peculiar emoji for everyone.

Some tweeple even suggested that Apple is openly accepting beer bellies with this emoji. The update for iOS users with version 15.4 also brought the ability to use Face ID with a mask.

Apple mentioned that you need iPhone 12 or later models to use this feature since it has been developed over the cameras that support TrueDepth technology. So, the iPhone X and 11 users miss out on this mask-enabled security unlock option.

The company is also working on the next iPhone 14 series, which is expected to launch around September this year. Apple is likely to replace the Mini model with an iPhone 14 Max smartphone for buyers, which will carry a bigger screen.

Apple has announced the Apple WWDC 2022 dates a few days back, and once again, the keynote, as well as the developer conference, will take place online.

