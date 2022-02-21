Apple Said to Launch 4 New Macs With Next-Gen M2 Chipset This Year

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a MacBook laptop as early as March 8. According to notable Apple updates-track and Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple may unveil a Mac with the new M2 chipset. Not only this, the company is seemingly planning to bring a 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2, a Mac Mini with M2, a 24-inch Mac with M2, and a redesigned MacBook Air with M2 this year. It appears that we might see the launch of MacBook Air with M2 next month.

Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, also highlights that 2022 will be a big year of Apple‘s PC lineup. He had previously stated that 2022 would see a host of launches from the Cupertino-based tech giant. The latest newsletter adds that Apple may bring a new Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip, a larger iMac Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options, and a “half-sized Mac Pro, the first with Apple Silicon, with the equivalent of either two or four M1 Max chips."

Apple unveiled the M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook laptops in 2021, and the same chipset features on iMac 2021 and Mac mini. Apple later refreshed the MacBook Pro series with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset options. The newsletter suggests that Apple is aggressively refreshing its Mac series with its proprietary chipsets as the company’s plan to move on from Intel-powered PCs is reaching the final stage.

He also reiterates that Apple would launch iPhone SE 5G (2022) or iPhone SE 3 on March 8, alongside iPad Air (2022). The next round of launches could take place in May or June around Apple WWDC.

The newsletter does not highlight specifications of the M2 chipset, though it notes the SoC “will probably be a bit speedier than the M1" without losing the eight-core architecture. We may also see a boost in the GPU from seven/eight cores to 10 cores. The Mac Pro, on the other hand, may get a completely new chipset - more powerful than the M1 chipset. Gurman explains, “The Mac Pro chips will come in two main flavours: one that doubles the M1 Max’s capabilities and one that quadruples it. Look for 20 CPU cores and 64 graphics cores on the first chip and 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics cores on the second."

