Apple Saw More People Installing iOS 16 in 24 Hours Than Last Year’s Update

Apple has released the new iOS 16 update this week for existing iPhone models, and the company has seen more people installing the new version than what it had with iOS 15 last year. According to a report by Mixpanel, iOS 16 adoption after three days of its release is 10.45 per cent, which is marginally better than the 9.68 per cent of iOS 15 last year.

The figures for the first day after release are also in favour of iOS 16, which was downloaded by 6.71 per cent iPhone users this year. Interestingly, iOS 14 had higher adoption in 2020, both on the first day of release and three days after the update rolled out.

Advertisement

iOS 16 comes with a wide range of changes for iPhone users this year, including the addition of the always-on-display feature, better widgets and the battery indicator making its comeback. People tend to install the new iOS version thinking the software will be bug-free and reliable to be used on the regular devices.

But over the years, we have seen Apple struggle with the first iterations of iOS, which usually has battery drain issues. Even this year, older iPhone models are facing such issues, forcing them to revert back to iOS 15 till the new version gets better for the existing models.

In addition to the lockscreen design, iOS 16 also improves on the haptic feedback for the iPhone users, and you also get a new notification centre that seems to be a mixed bag.

iOS 16.1 beta is already available to developers for testing, and we are hopeful that the new version can fix the issues and allow more people to comfortably switch to the new iOS version on their iPhones.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here