Apple Says iOS 14 Security Updates Were Temporary, And You Should Update To iOS 15

It was recently reported that Apple is forcing iPhone users to update to iOS 15, after allowing iOS 14 users to remain with the older version of the software and promising security updates for iOS 14. Now, the Cupertino-based giant has said that the intention to provide security updates to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 was temporary in nature. Apple had earlier said that iOS 15 adoption has been slower than usual, which was speculated to be the reason behind the company’s decision to force users to iOS 15 update, but that is not true anymore.

Apple told tech portal Ars Technica that the intention to provide security updates to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 was temporary. The company also referred to a support page from September that noted that the previous iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 operating systems receiving security updates was meant only for a period of time and not intended for getting security patches forever. The support page that Apple referred to, however, did not provide any specific timeline to confirm when the change will come into force. “You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it’s released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates," it said. The last iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates were version 14.8.1, which were launched back in October last year.

Apple’s numbers show that iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 adoption has been slower than expected. About 72 percent of the total iPhone units introduced in the last four years are running on iOS 15 as of now, while 26 percent iPhone are running on iOS 14. iPadOS 15, on the other hand, is currently available on 57 percent of all iPads launched in the last four years, while 39 percent of the same generation iPads are currently running on iPadOS 14.

Apple has, in the past, provided security updates for iOS for a longer time. iOS 12, for example, received security updates throughout the life cycle of iOS 13 and iOS 14. A reason for this is said to be that many devices running on iOS 12 weren’t able to support iOS 13 and iOS 14, but that is not the case currently, as all devices running on iOS 14 also support iOS 15.

