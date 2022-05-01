Apple Self-Repair iPhone Service Is Costlier Than Store Repair: All You Need To Know

Apple launched its self-repair program for iPhones few days back, and everyone thought the company is changing its stance on third-party tools for iPhones. But going through the fine print of the program tells you a different story.

Apple seems to be falling into old habits once again, and the company maintains a strict control on how and which parts are used for the self repair. Apple also is offering its own set of tools for a 7-day rental at $49, and consumers can only use the parts that have been approved by Apple. The tool kit packs a heavy range of equipments, which might not be necessary for repairs all the time.

Apple even wants to track the spare parts in circulation, making sure the iPhones used for repair are legitimate, unless it is more than happy to de-verify the device for such repairs.

All this basically means Apple has the liberty to price its own products, as well as the spare parts that can be used as a part of the program.

And because of such a practice, the self-repair program might end up costing iPhone users more than what they would pay by visiting an Apple repair center. As per this statement from iFixit, Apple’s iPhone 12 display costs $269.95 ( Rs 20,650 approx) and using this program you get $33.60 ( Rs 2,525 approx) back for giving the unit to the company.

Now, after adding the $49 (Rs 3,700 approx) rental for the tool kit, the total pricing comes to $285.35 (Rs 21,800 approx), and compared to this you pay $279 (Rs 21,300) for the in-store repair. The difference is not a lot, but fair to say that Apple’s pledge to ease up the Right To Repair regulation has run into concerns and rightfully so.

The program itself caters to a small set of iPhones right now, and soon Apple will have Macs added to the lineup. But what about those with the older iPhones, don’t they deserve the right to repair their devices, using all the possible help from Apple?

Such conditions have muted the excitement around Apple’s self-repair program, and we are hopeful that Apple and Co. consider modifying the program to make it far more transparent and flexible for all.

