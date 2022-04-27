Apple Self Repair Program For iPhones Launched: All You Need To Know

Apple announced the details of its self-repair program for iPhones on Wednesday. The company is offering spare parts for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and the latest iPhone SE model for consumers.

The service is available for people in the US for now, but it is looking to expand the offering to other countries, starting with Europe later this year. In addition to iPhones, Apple will offer this service for other devices like M1-powered Macs later this year.

Apple is providing the spare parts for these iPhone models, and also offering tool kits as part of the rental service. So, if anyone wants to rent the tool kit for a week, Apple is charging them $49, as mentioned in its release.

“The Apple tools available to customers on the Self Service Repair Store are the same as used by Apple’s repair network." The tool kit will be shipped to the customer for free.

The company pointed out that the cost of spare parts for these iPhones will be the same as you pay at its authorised repair centres. In fact, Apple says customers offering the replaced spare part for recycling will be given credits in some form.

Apple Self Repair Program for iPhones: How It Works

Before you start ordering the spare parts for your iPhones, Apple wants the customer to review the repair manual for the product by heading over to its self-service repair page. Once they have clarity on the repair process, they can order the spare parts from the Apple Self Service Repair Store.

Apple claims this store offers more than 200 individual parts and tools, which makes it easy for those with prior repair expertise to fix their iPhone’s display, battery and camera. And even though it has started this service, Apple recommends that people without any experience in repairing electronic devices should visit a professional to get it fixed in the safest way.

Apple isn’t the only one going the self-repair way. Samsung and Google are expected to follow suit this year and offer similar services to their customers.

