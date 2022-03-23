Apple Services Back Up And Running After Outage For Second Consecutive Day: Here's What Happened

Apple services including Apple Music, App Store, iCloud, and more suffered an outage due to a DNS issue on Monday night. Now, few of Apple’s services experienced another outage, just a day after the outage that was spread across many of Apple’s services. Apple’s system status page shows all the services are now back up and running, after services including Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Books, and the App Store were down for about a couple of hours on Tuesday night. Users reported issues with Apple Music and trouble downloading or updating apps from the Apple App Store.

During the outage, Apple warned users that there were issues with Weather, Game Center, Apple Card, and the iCloud Web Apps. The company said that these apps and services may be “slow and unavailable." These issues now seem to have been resolved. Currently, Apple’s system status page shows all apps and services in green, meaning they are up and running like normal. It shows as many as 21 of Apple’s services marked with “Resolved Outage" or “Resolved Issue." Outage tracker Downdetector also showed a spike in outage reports for Apple’s App Store at around 3AM IST (Wednesday). It also showed that the outage was mostly experienced by users in the United States. In India, Downdetector shows barely any outage reports with Apple’s App Store at the time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Apple Music, App Store And More Apple Services Back Up And Running After Widespread Outage

This is the second consecutive day that Apple’s services suffered an outage. Earlier, on Monday night, different services faced outage at different times. Apple has not said what issue caused the widespread outage across multiple services. The company reportedly told its staff that the outage on Monday night stemmed from a domain name system or DNS issue. This occurs mostly when a server fails to connect to an internet protocol address and is often caused by human error.

WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone SE 2022 Launched At Rs 43,900: India Availability, Specs And All Details

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Spotify And Discord Back Up And Running After Late-Night Outage: Here's What Happened.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.