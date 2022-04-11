You will be able to buy made-in-India iPhone 13 very soon across India as Apple has already started to make the latest iPhone 13 in Chennai through its partnership with Foxconn. Among the new iPhones, the iPhone 13 is the most popular models. If you buy the new iPhone 13 from the official Apple India then you will have to shell out at least Rs 79,900. However, if you opt for offers on other platforms, you may get it for around Rs 68,000. Not to forget, exchange offers can drive down the costs further.

While the news of Apple making the new iPhone 13 sounds exciting, we answer the five big questions that may be coming to your mind.

WILL THE PRICE OF iPHONE 13 DROP AFTER APPLE STARTS MAKING IT IN INDIA?

Do not expect any official price cut right now. The prices will continue to remain the same irrespective of whether or not the iPhone 13 is made in India or not. In fact, Apple never reduced the price of iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 after it started to make them in India. However, what we can surely expect is more discounts on online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and others.

WHEN CAN YOU EXPECT THE PRICE OF iPHONE 13 TO DRASTICALLY DECREASE IN INDIA?

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series globally in September and we can expect the price of iPhone 13 to fall around Rs 50,000. Going by past trends, we can expect the prices of iPhone 13 and other other models to fall during the Diwali festive season. Also, Apple may roll out the ‘free Apple AirPods’ offer as on its official online store. Note that there may not be an official price cut and the reduced prices will be mostly based on limited time festive offers.

WHY IS APPLE NOT MAKING THE iPHONE 13 PRO SERIES IN INDIA?

Apple has not started making the Pro variant of any of the iPhones. Even the iPhone 11 Pro or 12 Pro series was not made locally. One of the reasons is that the demand for the Pro variants is lower compared to the regular models, obviously due to the higher price. Another reason, as per Reuters, is that the Pro series has “mostly got to do with premium materials and components that are required to be imported, rather than sourced locally."

WILL APPLE EXPORT MADE-IN-INDIA iPHONE 13 FROM INDIA TO OTHER COUNTRIES?

No. The made-in-India iPhone 13 models will only cater to the local demand. The locally manufactured iPhone 13 models will not be exported from India to other countries, as of now.

Which are the iPhone models that Apple makes in India?

Apple makes quite a few iPhone models in India like the iPhone 7, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, 11 and 12. Apple also has other manufacturing vendors like Wistron and Pegatron that are expected to start production of the iPhone 12 model later this month.

