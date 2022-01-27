Apple Starts Rolling Out iOS 15.3 Update: All Improvements It Brings For iPhone Users

Cupertino-based giant Apple has started rolling out the latest iOS, iOS 15.3 for iPhone users that comes with several performance improvements, bug fixes, and security enhancements. Alongside iOS 15.3, Apple has also launched iPadOS 15.3 and WatchOS 8.4 for iPad and Apple Watch users. The update does not bring many new features and is more focused on bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements. One of the main changes that the new iOS update brings is a fix for a Safari vulnerability that may have been leaking users’ browsing history and Google ID data to the websites users visited.

The Safari bug that was discovered earlier this month was able to exploit a vulnerability in IndexedDB, which is a Javascript API used for storing data to access URLs visited by a user and obtain their Google ID and other related personal data. iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 fix this vulnerability. The changelog for iOS 15.3 is quite short and to the point. It says that the update “includes bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone and is recommended for all users."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How to Hide Photos, Videos and Hidden Folder on iPhone Without Third-Party Apps

Users can update their iPhone to iOS 15.3 and iPads to iPadOS 15.3 by heading to >Settings > >General > >Software Update. The build number of the release is 19D50.

The WatchOS 8.4 update for Apple Watch users also focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements. Users can update their Apple Watch for WatchOS 8.4 by going to the Settings app on their Apple Watch of using the Apple Watch app on their iPhone.

With iOS 15.3 being an update that fixes bugs and brings more performance improvements than features, the next update (iOS 15.4) is expected to be more feature-rich. The much-hyped Universal Control feature is still not to be found on iOS 15, so that may be the highlight of the next iOS 15.4 update. Only time will tell.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Has Brought This New Feature For iPhone Users.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.