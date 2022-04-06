Apple Still Hasn’t Fixed Security Issues With Older macOS Versions: What It Means

Apple issued the new macOS update for MacBook users across the globe last week. The new update offers a fix for a zero-day exploit that was discovered recently. But it seems Apple has only issued the update for its latest macOS 12.3.1 version while leaving out the older macOS versions that are still running on some of the systems.

Apple noted that the zero-day exploits were able to give permission to malware-ridden apps to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Another exploit was found that was related to Intel Graphics drivers, which could have disclosed the kernel memory, as per the company’s findings.

This means that any MacBook running on the Big Sur or Catalina software right now is still vulnerable to the zero-day exploit. And the worrying part is that we don’t know if Apple has any plans to release a fix for the security issues faced by these macOS versions.

The company has a policy of releasing security updates for the last two macOS versions, which should ideally include macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina. But over here, there has been no indication that Apple will stick to its promise, especially with regard to the security issue.

Apple prefers users to move to the newer macOS versions that are compatible with their MacBooks and iMacs.

And it is possible the company is hoping that instead of pushing the fix for the older versions, these Mac users upgrade to the latest macOS Monterey version at the earliest so that their systems are secure.

And if their machines are not compatible to run the new macOS version, Apple would most likely suggest they upgrade their machine altogether, this way they can get the Monterey version and fix the zero-day exploit.

