Apple Still Plans To Bring iPhone Subscription Service This Year: All Details

Apple was expected to announce first-ever iPhone subscription package at the iPhone 14 launch event, but the company gave it a miss. Now, a new report suggests Apple still plans to bring this subscription offer, and it could come before the year ends.

We are not sure about the dynamics of this package but it is likely to be a monthly service, where you can get the iPhone bundled with the Apple One package, which could launch soon.

Mark Gurman has mentioned that Apple is actively testing the service in his report for Bloomberg, and suggests the launch could happen later this year or early next year. He also points out that Apple decided against bringing the service to the iPhone 14 launch because it wanted to avoid the complexity of buying the iPhone through this new initiative.

We have been hearing rumours about subscription plans from Apple but it hasn’t become a reality yet. And the report suggests the wait won’t be for too long now.

Apple announced the retail prices of the new iPhone 14 series, which has got the new iPhone 14 Plus this year instead of the iPhone Mini. Bringing a subscription offer enables Apple to reach more consumers, and appeal to them with its monthly service, which should also come with a subscription to a slew of apps from the company.

In countries like India, such plans could work like a trick, especially when Apple manages to sell the older iPhone models in big numbers. Apple will probably have to work out the fine print, and maybe even add interest to the overall package for the consumer.

Apple still has an iPad/Mac event lined up before the year ends, but it would be unlike Apple to have an iPhone-related announcement at a PC/tablet event. It is possible that the company could bring this service early next year, when it will have the new iPhone SE model ready to be announced.

