Apple Studio Display Facing Audio Issues, Company Says Here’s How You Can Fix It

Apple Studio Display is a premium product for the company, but this week, many users have complained about issues with the speaker on the device. Apple seems to have admitted to these issues but its solution for the problem has not gone down well with users.

Apple has indicated in its internal memo that the speaker on the Studio Display will act randomly, where sometimes the audio will play at high speed or you will see a drop in the audio quality. But as per the memo mentioned in this report by MacRumors, the $1599 (Rs 1.25 lakh approx) Studio Display can pose these issues for the users.

The company says you can quickly fix the problem by removing the Studio Display from power, unplug the accessories that are connected to the display, wait for ten seconds and then restart the Studio Display to get the best audio performance.

The premium Studio Display was touted to have one of the best audio systems, along with the microphone and camera. But users have been raising complaints about the audio unit for quite some time.

The report mentions that Apple feels the speaker issue is not a hardware matter, and it will release an update in the near future to sort this out.

The company has not given more details about the update or the problem in its memo, but it is safe to say that a product worth $1599 should not be having these issues. The product is catered to professionals, so Apple could have done a better job of relaying this message to its customers, instead of putting it in the internal memo.

Studio Display runs on the iOS version (as strange as it sounds), and it has previously issued an update to fix the poor webcam quality. So we are hoping that the audio issues can also be solved with an update at the earliest.

