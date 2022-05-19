Apple Tells iPhone Users In India To Change Their Payment Method: How It Works

Apple has changed its payment systems in India, asking people to remove their debit/credit card details to buy apps and other items off the App Store. This week, the company has sent a mailer to its users in the country, asking them to sign up via different modes of payment so that they can buy apps for their iPhones using the App Store.

The change has been brought about after the new ruling from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which has ordered all companies to realign with card payments.

The new rule comes into effect from June 1, 2022, when credit and debit cards will no longer help you purchase apps and subscriptions for Apple TV+ or iCloud among others. Apple also states that it won’t be storing your card details to protect users’ payment data.

How To Pay For Apps And Services On iPhone in India

The Apple mailer dispatched to iPhone users in India this week clearly highlights that using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) or net banking (or online banking) from your bank account is your best chance to avoid any disruptions in your services. Apple has helped out with a detailed process of adding new payment methods. But before you do that, Apple wants to make sure that your iPhone is running on the latest iOS version.

- Go to Settings on your iPhone

- Tap on your Apple ID

- Click on Payments and Shipping

- Now, add the payment method which you want to use to add money to your Apple ID

- Choose from UPI and Net Banking as your options

Apple says both these payment methods help you add funds to the registered Apple ID balance. It is essential that you have sufficient balance in the Apple ID to continue using Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and any other third-party paid service.

The company also claims that all your personal information is protected by industry-standard encryption.

