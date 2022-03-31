Apple To Produce Rs 25,000 Crore Worth Of iPhones in India Under PLI Scheme Till FY23: Report

Apple iPhone production under the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is set to reach Rs 25,000 crore in FY23, a report in Business Standard has said. Citing commitment of a minimum incremental production from the company’s vendors, the report said that the vendors have committed to a minimum incremental production of Rs 25,000 crore of mobile devices in FY23 beginning April 1. The three-fold jump in the commitment of minimum incremental production over FY2022 comes due to Apple’s third contract manufacturer Pegatron, which kicks off production for the first time this financial year.

Pegatron will be the third contract manufacturer for Apple after Foxconn and Wistron. The new manufacturer has pledged to manufacture a minimum of Rs 7,258 crore worth of goods. Pegatron will initially roll out iPhone 12 devices, followed by the iPhone 13 series from a new production facility in Tamil Nadu. It is expected to employ close to 6,000 people over FY22-23. With the new manufacturer, and with iPhone 13 production also soon beginning in the country, Apple’s iPhone production under the PLI scheme will reach Rs 25,000 crores in FY23, beginning April 1.

Recently, a report in Business Standard itself had said that Apple will soon start making the iPhone 13 in India. The report had said that Apple will manufacture the iPhone 13 in India starting April. While iPhone 13 being manufactured/assembled in India does not mean the iPhone 13 prices will come down anytime soon for buyers.

Apple iPhone local manufacturing started with the iPhone 6 series many years back, and even then we didn’t see any price revisions done by Apple for the iPhone models. The list of locally manufactured iPhones includes the newer iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 as well. Apart from Foxconn, Apple has also relied on Wistron, Foxlink, Flex Limited and a few other suppliers in India for its local production setup.

