Apple Unlikely To Bring Touch ID On iPhone 15 Series Next Year

Apple is not keen on bringing the Touch ID back to iPhones, and users might have to live with the Face ID feature for years to come. This update has come via Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, who says that Apple is unlikely to integrate Touch ID into the power button or the under the display.

The company has been testing this feature for a while, and every year we have heard reports that Apple will finally offer two biometric options for iPhone users. But as things stand, Apple is unlikely to change the trend, and you will have to rely on Face ID to unlock the phone and even make payments for apps on the future iPhone models as well.

“At this point, I believe Face ID is here to stay and Touch ID won’t be returning to flagship iPhones—at least anytime in the foreseeable future," Gurman mentioned in his report.

Apple ditched the physical Touch ID when the iPhone X made its debut with the tall screen profile and a notch. It was also the first time we got introduced to the Face ID technology, which is pretty secure and foolproof by the company.

Apple even managed to bypass the mask issue with Face ID by offering an update which is now able to read faces through masks as well. You still have the Touch ID on the iPhone SE variants, and this year’s model also carries the physical unit on the dated design.

But people have been eager to see Apple bring the in-display fingerprint sensor to the high-end iPhone models, which as it seems is not going to happen. Android smartphones have been getting both the software-centric face unlock feature and the fingerprint sensor, which is available either on the power button or under the display.

Apple seems to have taken a different approach here, and the dynamic island notch integration shows us the company might have its reasons.

