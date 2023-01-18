Apple Unveils Next-Gen M2 Pro And M2 Max Chipsets For New Macs: All You Need To Know

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its two next-generation processors — M2 Pro and M2 Max. The new SoCs (systems on a chip) focus on offering more powerful CPU, GPU and up to 96GB of unified memory along with excellent power efficiency. Both chips also feature enhanced custom technologies, including a faster 16-core Neural Engine and Apple’s powerful media engine.

“Only Apple is building SoCs like M2 Pro and M2 Max. With an even more powerful CPU and GPU, support for a larger unified memory system, and an advanced media engine, M2 Pro and M2 Max represent astonishing advancements in Apple silicon," Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, said.

The M2 Pro chip extends up the architecture of M2 to deliver an up to 12-core CPU and up to 19-core graphics processing unit (GPU), together with up to 32GB of fast unified memory. Whereas, the M2 Max chip builds on the features of M2 Pro, including an up to 38-core GPU, double the unified memory bandwidth and up to 96GB of unified memory.

Apple’s M2 Pro chip comes with 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth, which is twice that of M2. The company said that “Apps like Adobe Photoshop run heavy workloads faster than ever, and compiling in Xcode is up to 2.5x faster than on the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro. The Graphics speeds are up to 30 percent faster than that of M1 Pro, which will increase in image processing performance and enable console-quality gaming.

On the other hand, the M2 Max chip will come with the same 12-core CPU just like for M2 Pro and more powerful GPU with up to 38 cores and a larger L2 cache. This chip will offer a 30 percent faster graphics speed than the predecessor M1 Max. M2 Max includes 10 billion more transistors than the predecessor and can be configured with up to 96GB of unified memory.

According to Apple, M2‌ Max is the world’s most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop. The M2 Max chip improves the performance and capabilities of Apple silicon with 67 billion transistors. It supports up to 96GB of fast unified memory which makes massive files open instantaneously.

