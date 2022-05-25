Apple Was One Of The 'Possible Suitors' For Electronic Arts In Seeking Merger Deal

Apple is reportedly in talks with Electronic Arts (EA) for a possible acquisition, according to a recent report. EA, the popular game developer is currently looking for a possible merger agreement, and according to reports, the company has spoken to several “potential suitors" including Apple, Amazon, Disney, and the likes.

According to the report published in Puck, Disney was the first preference for EA, and the gaming company approached Disney back in March to get something more than a licensig deal, but Disney decided not to purchase. According to the report, EA CEO Andrew Wilson wants to remain the head of the company. However, a deal with Apple may bring this condition in question. A deal with EA is something that Apple will certainly benefit with, given the company’s focus on Apple Arcade.

Now, it is not known if Apple wants to compete in the AAA gaming space, but the company does have a major focus on games for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. EA, on the other hand, has a larger focus on AAA games like FIFA, The Sims, Battlefield, Apex Legends, and more.

Apple Arcade has existed since 2019 and it is available for a Rs 99 ($4.99 in US) per month subscription for Apple users. The gaming service has since been growing with new titles and an EA acquisition, if it happens will enhance things to quite an extent for Apple in the gaming department.

EA’s lookout for a buyer comes as the latest such news in the gaming industry. Earlier this year, Microsoft had purchased Activision Blizzard for a whopping $70 billion, followed by rival Sony purchasing Bungie for $3.6 billion.

