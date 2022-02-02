Apple Watch Automatically Calls 911 To Save This Man's Life

The Apple Watch is a device that has often been credited with saving its users’ life, as we have seen in several Apple presentations. Now, in another such case, a California-based man is crediting his Apple Watch for help after a life-threatening injury. According to a report in 9to5Mac, the Hermosa Beach police in Los Angeles County, California were alerted about a crash in the middle of the night after an Apple Watch notified the emergency services. According to the report, officers at the local police department were responding to a 911 call that came from an Apple Watch via a feature.

At around 1AM, a man riding his electric bicycle crashed. The news reached the police via a 911 call made by the person’s Apple Watch and discovered a cyclist laying unconscious in the road and bleeding from his head. The injury required several days in the hospital for the cyclist. The fall detection feature on the Apple Watch, that was last year updated to include falls during workouts including cycling, alerted the emergency services who took the user to get immediate medical help, something that would have been unlikely without an Apple Watch on his wrist, unfortunately.

Advertisement

So the Apple Watch calls emergency services after 60 seconds of detecting a fall, unless the user marks themselves okay. However, if the user passes out due to the fall, the Apple Watch will make a call to 911 automatically to notify first responders that the user has taken a fall. The automated system sends the emergency services coordinates of where the fall has taken place within a radius of possible locations.

The fall detection feature works with the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or later. WatchOS 8 that was launched last year alongside iOS 15 allows users to enable fall detection only during workouts.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How To Easily Take Screenshots on Your Apple Watch.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.