Apple Watch Could One Day Help Users Track Their Blood Glucose Level: What It Means

Apple has taken a big lead in the wearable health segment with Apple Watch over the years and new reports suggest it has no plans on stopping there. Apple has managed to offer ECG for heart rate tracking that has become a useful tool for people to track their heart beatings.

And soon, Apple could have a vital tool that can help Apple Watch wearers track their blood glucose level which is crucial for people with diabetes-like health concerns. Usually people need to insert a needle in the body to gauge the blood glucose levels but Apple Watch could bring an end to that sooner than we expect, as per the details shared in a report by Bloomberg.

Giving more technical details, the report says Apple is looking to plant a silicon photonics chip that uses laser tech to give blood glucose readings from under the skin on the Apple Watch.

Sources quoted in the report claim Apple has come a long way with the tech but it still needs the size of this chip to reduce so that it can fit inside the Apple Watch. The company has been working on the feature for over a decade, when it bought a company called RareLight which specialises in making blood glucose monitoring systems.

The delay in having this feature on the final product is that the prototype is still as big as an iPhone, as per the report, which means you can wear it on the arm, but Apple clearly doesn’t see that as a viable model for this technology, and wants to innovate further to shrink its size into a thumb-size chip, which is going to be a herculean task. While the report claims the development is moving at a fast pace, we don’t really expect Apple to have it ready for the Apple Watch anytime soon.

And even if that happens, Apple will make sure the tech works 100 percent before it plans to have it available for the consumers. We have seen a similar tactic applied for its multi-device wireless charger like AirPower which never made it to the market because of various issues.

