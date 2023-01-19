Apple Watch Emergency Call Mix-Up: Police Raid Sydney Gym Amid Confusion

The Apple Watch is widely recognized for its ability to save lives, track fitness, and serve as an extension of one’s phone on the wrist. However, in this instance, a trainer’s Apple Watch led to a coincidental chain of events, resulting in a significant police presence at a Muay Thai gym in Australia due to an accidental emergency call made via Siri.

According to a report by news.com.au via AppleInsider, Jamie Alleyne, 34, a Muay Thai and boxing trainer, accidentally activated Siri on his Apple Watch Series 7, calling emergency services while he was training a client.

And unlike other instances where the Apple Watch’s features like fall detection and Emergency SOS have auto-called for help, it was Siri that heard Alleyne shouting the combinations of ‘1-1-2’ and ‘good shot’ in the middle of training.

Advertisement

In Australia, 112 is the number one dials in case of an emergency, akin to 911 of the US, and coupled with comments like ‘good shot’ or ‘nice shot,’ prompted emergency services to think the accidental call was a shout for help, or perhaps, a case of suicide.

Moments later, fifteen police officers arrived at the scene, expecting some kind of emergency, but instead, they found Jamie, who was confused by the situation.

Jamie saw a police officer entering the gym while he was training his first client of the day. “I heard someone come in and I looked around and noticed it was a police officer. I said, ‘Hey there mate, can I help you?’" Jamie told news.com.au.

He added, “And then next minute about 15 officers including undercovers showed up, with several ambulances parked out the front."

Advertisement

“All of them came in and I was like, ‘What is going on?’ One of them asked who Jamie Avery-or something was and I said, ‘I am Jamie Alleyne.’

Jamie was informed he made an emergency call, despite not having his phone on him. He found this impossible, but upon checking his dialed numbers, he saw a call to 112 and a voicemail from NSW Ambulance saying that crews and officers were dispatched.

Jamie was holding pads for his client, the pressure of the button against his wrist must have activated Siri, which made an emergency call. He took off the watch because it was uncomfortable and Siri kept popping up, at the same time he was yelling out combinations ‘1-1-2’ to his client and saying ‘good shot.’ This is when Jamie and the officers realized that this was the possible cause of the emergency call.

Read all the Latest Tech News here