Apple Watch Gets Power-Saving Mode With New WatchOS 9 Update

WatchOS 9 update details were first shared at the WWDC 2022 earlier this year, and now Watch users can enable it on their wearable.

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 11:04 IST

Cupertino

WatchOS 9 update brings the power-saving mode
WatchOS 9 update brings the power-saving mode

Apple Watch users get around a day’s battery life but now they can get more out of their Watch’s battery using the new feature provided via the watchOS 9 update.

According to reports, Apple Watch users who are eligible for the watchOS 9 version are getting an update this week, which brings the new power-saving mode for users. Watch users can enable this feature manually to get more out of the Apple Watch whenever needed.

In addition to this, Apple has tweaked the software to make sure that it can automatically turn on when the battery level goes below 10 per cent, and disable it when the Watch has more than 80 per cent of juice. You can manually enable the new mode by going to Control Centre of the Apple Watch or through the Settings on your iPhone.

So, how does the Apple Watch achieve the additional load of the battery? The company has tuned the feature to turn off critical features like Always-on-Display, alerts from the heart rate monitor, blood oxygen measuring and workout reminders.

Apple also says that if the Watch is not linked to an iPhone in its proximity, the Wi-Fi and cellular network on the Watch will also be disabled.

The company has not said how much difference will be power-saving mode make on the overall life of the Watch but looking at the features that are getting disabled, we assume you can easily get an hour or two extra worth of juice from the battery. It is also expected that the mode will make the interface experience a bit sluggish and the animation on the Watch won’t be its usual fluid.

first published: November 20, 2022, 11:04 IST
last updated: November 20, 2022, 11:04 IST
