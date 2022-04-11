Apple Watch, iPhone To See Major Improvements With iOS 16, watchOS 9 Updates: Report

Apple recently announced its keynote Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 that is scheduled to take place on June 6. The Cupertino-based giant is expected to announce iOS 16, the next generation of iPhone software during this year’s WWDC, along with other software versions for Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and iPad. Ahead of the event, it is now being reported that Apple will bring “major updates" in iOS 16 and WatchOS 9. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has, for the first time, hinted at what could be in store for this year’s WWDC, and it includes some big changes to the iOS.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that iOS 16 will come with some “fairly significant enhancements across the board, including an update to notifications and health-tracking features." Gurman also says that Apple may not bring an end-to-end redesign to iOS‘ interface, even though it hasn’t changed much from iOS 7. He also said that iPadOS 16 may also enhance the multitasking capabilities between iPhone and iPad.

Apart from iOS and iPadOS 16, Gurman also said that the Apple Watch may get major upgrades to activity and health tracking. He had earlier reported that Apple may launch three Apple Watch models this year. Gurman, in the latest version of his Power On newsletter, said that Apple is unlikely to announce anything about its mixed reality headset. He said “a full-blown introduction of the mixed-reality headset is still probably out of the question in June, but says that there are references about the headset in the iOS 16 code, which means that there are chances that the mixed reality headset may come during the iOS 16 cycle itself.

Apple had last week announced the dates for its Wordlwide Developer Conference 2022. Apple WWDC 2022 begins on Monday, June 6 and goes up to June 10, where developers and media people will be taken through the new products developed by Apple in the past year. It is set to be a virtual event again, which means you can live stream the event free of cost in any part of the world.

