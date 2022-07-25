Apple Watch 'Pro' Model Will Come With Larger Display, Longer Battery And More: Report

Apple is all set to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 this year alongside or around the Apple iPhone 14 series launch. Apple is expected to launch three new models of the Apple Watch later this year, including the Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch SE, and what is being called the Apple Watch Pro. Out of these, the Apple Watch Pro is said to be the new addition to the lineup, and now, we have more information about the new Apple Watch Pro.

In the latest edition of his newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has detailed new specifications of the Apple Watch Pro. The Bloomberg reporter has said that the Apple Watch Pro will not come with a flat-edged design, as has been rumoured in the past. Last year, the Apple Watch Series 7 was said to come with a flat-edged design, but it never did. This year as well, there are few sketchy reports here and there that the Apple Watch Series 8 may be the smartwatch to come with the new design. According to Gurman, however, the Apple Watch Pro “will be an evolution of the current rectangular shape, and not circular. It also won’t have those rumored flat sides."

Coming to another integral part of the design, the display. Now, in terms of display, the Apple Watch Pro is said to come with a 7 percent larger display as compared to the Apple Watch Series 7. However, according to Gurman’s latest report, the display on the Apple Watch Series 8 will be “so big that it will put people off." Gurman, in his newsletter, said, “I’m told that the high-end model is going to be a good bit bigger than the standard Apple Watch—big enough that it might only appeal to a subset of customers."

The report also said that the Apple Watch Pro will be made out of titanium, as we have seen on previous high-end models of the Apple Watch. The report, however, said that the Apple Watch Pro “will have a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged."

In terms of battery, Gurman has said that the Apple Watch Pro will have longer battery, which may run into “multiple days via a new low-power mode." Gurman also touched upon what’s the most talked-about feature of the Apple Watch, a body-temperature sensor, which will be this year’s new health feature for the Apple Watch.

